Cop closed for beating auto-rickshaw driver

A police official was closed for allegedly assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver in Singra upazila of Natore yesterday.

Salim Reza, sub-inspector of Singra Police Station, was attached to Natore Police Lines after a video in this regard went viral on social media, said Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Tariqul Islam, superintendent of Natore police, signed the order, said the OC.

Locals said auto-rickshaw driver Harun Ali was returning to his Baisha village home from Damdama around 11:00pm on Thursday.

When he reached in front of Desh Furniture Shop in Upazila Parishad Road area, ASI Salim Reza and two others got into the rickshaw and asked him to take them to the Singra bus stand.

As Harun said he wanted to go home rather than take a passenger, Salim got angry and started beating him. OC Kalam also said departmental action will be taken after investigation.

This correspondent could not reach Salim for comments.