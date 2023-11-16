Cop asked to submit probe report by Dec 27

A Dhaka court today asked the investigation officer to submit by December 27 the probe report of a case filed against Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman and its staff reporter Samsuzzaman Shams under the Digital Security Act.

Meantime, Matiur Rahman and Shams, now on bail, were present at the court during the today's hearing, said general recording officer SI Nizamuddin Fakir.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohag Uddin passed the order after police failed to submit any probe report by today.

A lawyer named Abdul Malek Mashiur Malek, 61, filed the case against Matiur Rahman, reporter Samsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman, and unnamed others on March 29 with Ramna Police Station.

Malek accused them of using print, online, and electronic media to tarnish the image and reputation of the state, according to the FIR.

The FIR also mentioned that the accused spread falsehood on purpose to deteriorate law and order.

The case was filed under the sections 25, 31 and 35 of the DSA.

Following the case, Matiur Rahman secured bail bail for a six-week from the High Court after his surrender before it on April 2.

Later he got permanent bail from the lower court.

Shams was earlier arrested and later he was released on bail.