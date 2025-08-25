Content creator Tawhid Afridi on 5-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed content creator Tawhid Afridi on a five-day remand in a case filed over the killing of Ashadul Haque Babu, 30, in Dhaka's Jatrabari during the July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque passed the order after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer in the case, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

Amid security, Tawhid Afridi was escorted to a packed courtroom from the lockup of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 3:26pm. At that time, a huge chaotic situation was prevailing in the courtroom.

After three minutes, the hearing started.

During the hearing, Tawhid Afridi remained silent. But he was seen hearing submissions of both prosecution and defence attentively.

At 3:40pm, the magistrate passed the remand order.

A CID team arrested Tawhid Afridi from his uncle's house in Barishal yesterday.

On August 17, Tawhid's father Nasir Uddin Sathi, chairman of Mytv, was arrested in Dhaka's Gulshan in connection with the same case.

The next day, Nasir Uddin, 58, was placed on a five-day remand in the case.

On August 27 last year, Joynal Abedin, father of the victim Ashadul, filed the murder case with the court accusing Hasina and 24 others.

Later, Jatrabari police on August 30 that year registered it as a First Information Report (FIR) as per court's direction.

Allegations Against Tawhid Afridi

In the police forwarding report, the investigator stated, "The investigation revealed that the accused, Tawhid Afridi—a well-known content creator on YouTube and social media, and a director of Mytv—used his influential position to side with the fallen government against the anti-discrimination student movement."

"On July 24 last year, siding with the autocratic regime, he reportedly provoked celebrities and other content creators to call for an end to the movement, while issuing threats and intimidation against those who disagreed. Acting as both a media propagandist and an influential content creator, and in his capacity as a TV channel director, he went live with inflammatory remarks and broadcasts against the anti-discrimination protests. By doing so, he undermined the demands of the protesting students and extended direct and indirect support to anti-movement forces," said the forwarding report.

The investigation further revealed that his provocative activities inspired local Awami League-backed militants, political leaders, activists, and law enforcement personnel to indiscriminately open fire, resulting in the victim's death, the report said.

"During the probe, it was also found that Tawhid engaged in 'yellow journalism', serving as a director at Mytv in a significant position in journalism. Using his unethical influence and reputation among the youth, he allegedly acted in obedience to the then-ruling Awami League government, rejecting opposition groups. He also carried out violent and personal vendettas under partisan and self-serving motives," added the forwarding report submitted before the court.