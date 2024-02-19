Contempt plea against 7 pro-BNP lawyers: SC defers hearing till April 22

The Supreme Court today deferred till April 22 the hearing on a contempt of court petition filed against seven pro-BNP lawyers for their "slanderous, derogatory and contemptuous" comments about two apex court judges.

An Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, which was scheduled to hear the matter today, passed the order as two other judges did not sit in the bench.

Earlier in the day, all the seven lawyers, against whom the contempt of court petition was filed, appeared before the bench in compliance with its previous order.

They will have to appear before the apex court bench on April 22 in connection with the petition, the court said.

The seven lawyers are Md Kayser Kamal, Abdul Jamil Mohammad Ali, Fahima Nasrin, Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan and Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal.

SC lawyer Md Nazmul Huda on August 29 last year submitted the petition to the apex court appealing to it to run contempt of court proceedings against the seven lawyers and to punish them for their comments about the two SC judges at a press conference held on the Supreme Court Bar Association premises on August 27.

In the petition, he said that the pro-BNP lawyers at the press conference demanded that the judges be kept away from discharging judicial functions, and said otherwise they will enforce new programme demanding resignation of the judges after 48 hours.