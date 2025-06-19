Contempt petition against Hasina: ICT appoints lawyer Moshiuzzaman as amicus curiae

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 today appointed senior High Court lawyer AY Moshiuzzaman as an amicus curiae in the contempt of court proceedings against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The tribunal passed the order as today was fixed for hearing the prosecution's petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Hasina for her remarks made in a telephonic conversation with a party leader.

The petition stems from a leaked phone conversation that circulated on social media last year before being picked up by several mainstream media outlets.

In the audio clip, Hasina is allegedly heard telling former Gobindaganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Shakil Akanda Bulbul, "I have had 227 cases filed against me, so I have received a licence to kill 227 people."

The tribunal considers this statement contemptuous after a petition was filed in this regard on April 30 this year.