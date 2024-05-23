Contempt notice against Karnaphuli MD

The Supreme Court today issued a contempt of court notice against managing director of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) Md Abu Saqulayen for not complying with its order to provide gas connection to Trisha CNG Filling Station in Chattogram.

A seven-member bench headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a contempt of court petition filed by Md Nasir Uddin, owner of Trisha CNG Filling Station at Baro Takia area of Mirsarai Upazila in Chattogram.

The apex court also fixed July 24 for further hearing on the matter.