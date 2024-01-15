Contempt of court petition against 7 pro-BNP lawyers: SC defers hearing till Jan 29

The Supreme Court today deferred till January 29 the date of hearing a contempt of court petition filed against seven pro-BNP lawyers for their "slanderous, derogatory and contemptuous" comments about two apex court judges.

The Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, which was scheduled to hear the matter today, passed the deferment order after the lawyer of seven pro-BNP lawyers, AJ Mohammad Ali, sought time from the court saying that required number of judges were not in the bench.

He said all the seven lawyers against whom the contempt of court petition has been filed have appeared before the bench today in compliance with its summons order of November 15 last year.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division then fixed January 29 for hearing of the petition and asked the seven lawyers to appear before it on that day.

The three other judges of the bench are Justice Burhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique.

Two apex court judges -- Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim -- did not sit in the bench today.

Following the same contempt of court petition, the SC on November 15 summoned the seven lawyers, asking them to appear before this court today over their comments about two apex court judges.

The apex court also issued a notice asking the seven lawyers to explain their roles before this court about the allegations brought against them.

The seven lawyers are Md Kayser Kamal, Abdul Jamil Mohammad Ali, Fahima Nasrin, Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan and Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal.

SC lawyer Md Nazmul Huda on August 29 last year submitted the petition through his lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi to the apex court appealing to it to draw contempt of court proceedings against the seven lawyers and to punish them for their comments about the two SC judges at a press conference held on the Supreme Court Bar Association premises on August 27.

He said in the petition that the pro-BNP lawyers at the press conference demanded that they be kept away from discharging judicial functions, and said otherwise they will enforce new programme demanding resignation of the judges after 48 hours, according to the contempt of court petition.