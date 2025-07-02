Contempt of court: ICT jails Hasina for six months

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT) today sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to six months' imprisonment for contempt of court over remarks deemed obstructive to judicial proceedings.

A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order after reviewing a leaked phone conversation involving Hasina that circulated on social media last year before being picked up by several mainstream media outlets.

In the audio clip, Hasina is allegedly heard telling former Gobindaganj upazila chairman Shakil Akanda Bulbul, "I have had 227 cases filed against me, so I have received a licence to kill 227 people."

The tribunal considered the statement contemptuous and a direct attempt to undermine the court.

Bulbul was sentenced to two months in prison for his role in the conversation.

According to tribunal sources, the sentence will take effect only once the convicts surrender before the court or are arrested by law-enforcers.

Once enforced, the sentence will be classified as non-rigorous imprisonment.

On April 30, ICT Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam brought the matter before the tribunal, describing the conversation as an attempt to intimidate victims and witnesses in the ongoing trials related to crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising last year.

He said that such remarks, if unaddressed, could hinder legal proceedings.

Tajul also informed the tribunal that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had conducted a forensic analysis confirming the voice in the audio was that of Hasina.

Following the submission, the tribunal ordered Hasina and Bulbul to submit written explanations by May 25.

However, neither appeared before the court nor submitted any statement on the given date.

In response, the tribunal directed summonses to be published in two widely circulated newspapers, requiring their appearance on June 3 or a response from Hasina's legal counsel.

As Hasina failed to appear or respond through her lawyer by today's hearing, the tribunal proceeded with the sentencing in absentia.

Hasina, who stepped down on August 5 last year following a mass uprising, reportedly fled to India shortly thereafter