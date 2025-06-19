Contempt of court case: ICT appoints defence counsel for Hasina

Earlier in the day, the court also appoints an amicus curiae for the case

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT) today appointed Senior Advocate Md Aminul Gani (Titto) as defence counsel for ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a contempt of court case filed against her.

The same lawyer was appointed for another accused in the case, former Gobindaganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Shakil Akanda Bulbul, ICT prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim confirmed.

Earlier in the day, the tribunal appointed senior High Court lawyer AY Masihuzzaman as an amicus curiae – an impartial adviser to the court – in the contempt of court proceedings against Hasina.

The tribunal passed the order as today was fixed for hearing the prosecution's petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Hasina for her remarks made in a telephone conversation with a party leader.

The petition stems from a leaked phone conversation that circulated on social media last year before being picked up by several mainstream media outlets.

In the audio clip, Hasina is heard having a conversation with former Gobindaganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Shakil Akanda Bulbul.

The tribunal considers the statements made in the conversation contemptuous after a petition was filed in this regard on April 30 this year.