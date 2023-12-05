Contempt of court: Appellate Division rebukes judge Sohel Rana

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today rebuked a judge, Md Sohel Rana, for committing contempt of court by ignoring a stay order of its (SC) High Court Division on the trial proceedings of a criminal case and using unacceptable words in his explanation submitted to the HC.

Sohel Rana, the then chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla, now attached to the law ministry as an additional district and sessions judge, was sentenced to one month's imprisonment by the HC for committing contempt of court.

Today, the Appellate Division said, "He (Sohel) is a judicial officer. He was given proper training before he joined the office as a judge. If he ignores the High Court orders, why an official like him should be in the office".

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said this while hearing an appeal filed by Sohel challenging the HC judgement.

Other four judges of the bench are--Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

The SC also adjourned hearing of the appeal and fixed tomorrow for resuming its proceedings.

Earlier in the day, Sohel Rana submitted an application, through his lawyers Prabir Neogi, Shah Monjurul Hoque, and Muhammad Rafiul Islam, in which he offered unconditional, unserved, and unqualified apology to the apex court for his "inadvertent" acts.

The lawyers prayed to the court to accept the apology, pardon Sohel and exonerate him from the contempt of court proceedings, to scrap the HC verdict on him, and to give him a chance to become a good judicial officer.

Sohel Rana was present before the Appellate Division during the hearing.

On October 12, the HC sentenced Sohel to one month's jail and fined him Tk 5,000 for ignoring its stay order on the trial of a criminal case and using unacceptable words in his explanation.

The criminal case was filed by the government with Cumilla Model Police Station on March 27, 2017 against one Mamun Chowdhury and his wife Ria Aktar under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Act-2001 after allegedly recovering some Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) equipment from them.

Mamun and Ria filed a petition with the HC challenging the proceedings of the case.

Following the petition, the HC on November 4, 2018 stayed the trial proceedings of the case and issued a rule asking the state to explain why the trial proceedings should not be scrapped.

Despite the HC's stay order, Sohel, the then chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla, on April 10 framed charges against Mamun and Ria in the case and declared Ria a fugitive as she was not present in his court on that day.

On October 12, the HC also ordered Sohel to surrender before the chief judicial magistrate court in Dhaka in seven days.

Later in that day, the HC, however, granted him bail for 30 days.

The same day, the SC chamber judge stayed the HC verdict on Sohel till November 21.

On November 21, the Appellate Division extended till yesterday its chamber judge's order.