Container of illegally imported liquor seized at Chattogram port

Chattogram Customs House has seized a container of illegally imported liquor at the port.

The consignment was brought in under a false declaration by Narayanganj-based export-oriented company "Supreme Smart Wear Limited".

Customs officials, as of 11:00am today, were still cataloging the seized items and are yet to determine the exact amount of liquor.

There will be a press briefing in this regard later in the day, reports our local correspondent.

According to the import documents, the consignment was declared as synthetic fabrics from China, arriving at the port in December last year. Hafez Trading Pvt Limited, the C&F agent, responsible for releasing the three consignments as mentioned in the documents.

While import permissions allow certain goods to be imported duty-free for the manufacture of exports, a duty of 605.80 percent must be paid for importing liquor, even with proper permissions, customs officials clarified.Despite multiple attempts, neither the importers nor the C&F agent could be reached for comment.

Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, a customs official, told The Daily Star, "We initially found a syndicate trying to release the goods from the port through false declarations. A case will be filed once the physical examination of the container is completed."