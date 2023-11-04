Constable’s death: Khasru, Swapan placed on 6-day remand

4,800 BNP activists arrested across country since Oct 24, claims Rizvi

Two top BNP leaders, including standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, were remanded for six days each yesterday while another one was sent to jail over violence on October 28 in the capital.

Meanwhile, arrests of BNP leaders and activists continued yesterday. BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said law enforcers arrested over 4,800 party leaders and activists across the country from October 24 till yesterday afternoon.

Of the arrestees, 292 were picked up in 24 hours preceding yesterday afternoon, he said at a virtual press briefing.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, over 2,100 people were arrested in 12 days from October 21 to November 1, while 66 cases were filed during this period over the clashes on October 28 and violence, vandalism, and torching of vehicles on the following days in the capital.

Rizvi said nine BNP leaders and activists have been handed capital punishment and 111 others sentenced to different jail terms in 17 "false cases" since July this year.

Yesterday, a Dhaka court placed BNP leader Khasru and its Media Cell Convenor Zahir Uddin Swapan on six-day remand each in the murder case of police constable Amirul Islam Parvez.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi passed the order after police's Detective Branch Inspector Md Tariqul Islam, also the investigation officer of the case, produced the two before it seeking 10-day remand for each.

Claiming himself innocent, Khasru told the court that he was not involved in the incident. He said police implicated him in the murder just to harass him.

Detectives arrested Khasru from a house in the capital's Gulshan around 1:00am yesterday, hours before picking up Swapan from the same area.

Police filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station on October 29 against 164 people over the murder of the police constable. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir was named as the prime accused in the case.

Law enforcers in plain clothes arrested BNP Joint Secretary General Mujibur Rahman Sarwar from a house in the capital's Mohammadpur around 3:30am yesterday, said Rizvi.

Sarwar was later sent to jail in a case filed with Khilkhet Police Station over violence on October 28, court sources said.

BNP leader Fakhrul, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and its Dhaka north city unit Member Secretary Aminul Haque are among those arrested recently.

'BNP CAN'T DENY RESPONSIBILITY'

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said top BNP leaders cannot evade responsibility for creating anarchy on October 28.

"Top BNP leaders took a decision, and based on that decision, their activists attacked the chief justice's residence, judges' complex and killed a police constable. So they cannot evade responsibility," he told journalists after attending a programme in Old Dhaka yesterday.

The minister said the arrested BNP leaders would be named in the charge sheet of cases if found guilty.

He said those who were seen in the video footage of the violence were being identified. "We had installed many high-quality cameras on the streets. They damaged those cameras on that day. But we still have enough evidence."

Speaking to journalists at the DB office yesterday, DB chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said the rest of the BNP men, who were accused in cases over violence and the killing of the police constable, would be brought to book soon.

"We will arrest the rest of those who have been named in the first information report," he said.

FOUR SHIBIR MEN DETAINED

Police detained four members of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the pro-Jamaat-e-Islami students' front, from a mess in the capital's Uttara early yesterday.

Law enforcers also seized several laptops, mobile phones and documents relating to the organisational activities of the detainees.

A top DMP official said checking the mobile phones of the Shibir men, they came to know that the four used to carry out activities using encrypted apps.

The Shibir men use several online chat groups, including those named Ababil, Class Room and Badrul League, the official said, adding these groups contain information about their participation in zoom meetings, speeches of leaders and list of executive committee members.

The detainees were later handed over to the DB.

DB Deputy Commissioner (Uttara division) Akramul Hossain said they were investigating to know about the activities of the Shibir men.