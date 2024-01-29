Constable suspended after convict flees court

A police constable was suspended yesterday after a convict fled from a Chattogram court shortly after he was handed a jail sentence in a case filed over bank cheque fraud.

The convict, Saiful Karim Khan, was later arrested in the port city's Bandar area around two hours after the incident.

Meanwhile, Constable Kabir Hossain of Chattogram Metropolitan Police was suspended from his duties.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Prosecution) Nisan Chakma said, "The Judge of the Joint Metropolitan 1st Court sentenced Saiful to six months imprisonment after the trial in the cheque fraud case. After the verdict was announced, he fled the courtroom, dodging constable Kabir around 12:30pm."

"We suspended Kabir due to his negligence while discharging official duties," he added.