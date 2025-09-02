Constable stabbed during rescue drive in Adabor; around 100 detained

Law enforcement agencies detained around 100 people after a police constable was stabbed during a drive to rescue a youth held hostage in the capital's Adabor area last night.

The incident took place at Shyamoli Housing when a young man named Palash went to meet a girl. A group of miscreants allegedly confined him and demanded ransom from his family over the phone, SM Zakaria, officer-in-charge of Adabor Police Station, told The Daily Star.

After being informed, police rushed to the spot to rescue him. During the operation, the miscreants attacked the law enforcers around 11:15pm and stabbed Constable Al Amin with a machete, leaving him injured.

Two to three others also suffered injuries.

Al Amin is now undergoing treatment at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, the OC said.

Following the attack, police launched a raid in the area, later joined by army personnel, and picked up more than 100 people.

OC Zakaria said those not involved with the attack would be released after verification.

"A case is under process in this regard," he added.