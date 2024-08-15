Constable injured on August 5 dies at city hospital

A police member, who was beaten and pushed off the rooftop of Shyampur Police Station during clashes with protesters on August 5, died at a hospital in Dhaka yesterday evening.

The deceased was identified as Khalilur Rahman, 53, a constable of the police station.

On the afternoon of August 5, a group of people beat him up and threw him off the roof of the police station. With severe injuries, he was admitted to a private hospital in Dhanmondi, where he breathed his last around 5:00pm yesterday, his colleague, Sub-Inspector Torgul Hasan, mentioned in the inquest report.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Along with him, at least 43 police personnel were killed so far during the mass protests, during which many police stations and offices across the country were attacked and looted as law enforcers opened fire indiscriminately, killing many protesters.

Over 500 people, including many students, were killed during the protests, which eventually forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country on August 5.