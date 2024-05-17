Constable closed for beating auto-rickshaw driver

A constable was closed over beating up an auto-rickshaw driver with a rod in Savar today.

Sohail Rana, also a wrecker driver of Dhaka district north traffic police, has been attached to the district police lines after the allegations were raised against him, reports our Savar correspondent quoting Abdullahil Kafi, additional superintendent of police (crime and ops) of Dhaka District.

He will be suspended tomorrow, if found guilty after investigation, he added.

The victim, Fazlu Mia, said around 11:00am today, he was beaten in the Genda area for plying his auto-rickshaw on the ​​Dhaka-Aricha highway.

Later, locals came forward and rescued him. He was first admitted to Savar Upazila Health Complex and later moved to Savar Super Clinic.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Fazlu said the accused constable, Sohail Rana, along with another cop, chased him on a motorcycle, stopped the vehicle and hit both his legs with a rod.

He demanded justice over the incident.