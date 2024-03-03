Conflict in Myanmar: Gunfire, blasts heard across the border in Teknaf

Gunshots and explosions were heard in the Hnila area of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar's, amid fresh fighting between Myanmar junta forces and an armed group called Arakan Army on the other side of the border yesterday morning.

Residents said the gun fighting began around 8:00am and went on for almost four hours, while plumes of smoke were seen on the horizon all day long.

"It looked like entire neighbourhoods were set on fire across the border," said a local named Tarek Mahmud Rony.

Rashed Mahmood Ali, chairman of Hnila Union Parishad, said, "People in the villages are living in fear."

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh are cautious and they will prevent trespassing, said Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB battalion-2.