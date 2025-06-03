Confiscate properties of ex-DGFI DG Saiful Alam, family: court orders ACC

The court also ordered the freezing of three bank accounts of Saiful and two others

A Dhaka court today ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to confiscate immoveable properties of Lt Gen (retd) Md Saiful Alam, former director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), his wife Lubna Afroze and their daughter Sarah Jumana over corruption allegations brought against them.

Of the properties, Saiful owns 14 kathas of land, which are situated in Dhaka's Pallabi and Purbachal at Narayanganj's Rupganj while his wife owns nine flats in Savar, and their daughter owns a flat in Pallabi.

They deposited Tk 2,13,588.35 in these accounts.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order following an application filed by the ACC, said its spokesperson Aktarul Islam.

In the application, the ACC said Saiful amassed a huge amount of money in his name and the names of his family members through "corruption and irregularities".

"The ACC came to know from a credible source that Saiful and his family members were attempting to transfer the movable and immovable properties elsewhere at any time. So, an order is needed to prevent them from doing so," said the ACC in the application.

On February 28, the ACC raided his Cantonment residence and seized Tk 2.425 crore in cash.

The raid was conducted as part of an ongoing probe into alleged corruption and irregularities, the ACC said.

During the raid, Saiful was not found at home, according to ACC sources.

On January 6, the International Crimes Tribunal issued an arrest warrant against Saiful on allegations of involvement in enforced disappearances.

Saiful's arrest warrant was issued as he had been in charge of the DGFI between February 28, 2020, and July 5, 2021, during which time some enforced disappearance victims were reportedly held in the Joint Interrogation Cell inside the directorate's compound.

Saiful was forcibly retired on September 10, 2024, under Section 289(A) of the Army Regulations, which pertains to removal for misconduct and inefficiency.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, he was posted to the foreign ministry the next day.