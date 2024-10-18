Confiscate immovable assets of ex-land minister, wife: court

A Dhaka court has ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate the immovable foreign assets owned by former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife Rukhmila Zaman.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka on Wednesday passed the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted an application in this regard, said an ACC official working at the court yesterday.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the anti-graft watchdog, he said.

On October 7, the same court issued a travel ban on the couple in connection with corruption allegations.