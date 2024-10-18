Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 18, 2024 12:55 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 01:00 AM

Confiscate immovable assets of ex-land minister, wife: court

Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 18, 2024 12:55 AM
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury
Former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury

A Dhaka court has ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate the immovable foreign assets owned by former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife Rukhmila Zaman.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka on Wednesday passed the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted an application in this regard, said an ACC official working at the court yesterday.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the anti-graft watchdog, he said.

Read more

Ex-minister Saifuzzaman, wife slapped with travel ban

On October 7, the same court issued a travel ban on the couple in connection with corruption allegations.

