Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 05:52 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 07:01 PM

Crime & Justice

Confiscate ex-IGP Benazir's 119 more properties: court

Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 05:52 PM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 07:01 PM

A Dhaka court today ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate assets which former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family members bought through 119 deeds.

Anti-Corruption Commission Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order of confiscation of the former IGP's assets in connection with corruption allegations.

Benazir, Family’s 114 Acres: All bought while he helmed Rab and police

ACC Deputy Director, also the inquiry official on the matter, Md Hafizul Islam submitted an application to the court in this regard.

Under the deeds, they bought four flats in Gulshan.

In addition, the court also ordered to freeze eight 100 percent owned properties and 15 partially owned properties. Benazir, his wife, and three daughters own the properties.

Related topic:
confiscation of former IGP Benazir's assetscorruption charges against former IGP Benazir Ahmed
