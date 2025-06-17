Confiscate 200.26 acres of properties of S Alam, family: court orders ACC

The market value of the properties stands at Tk 180.61 crore

A Dhaka court today ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to confiscate 200.26 acres of immovable properties owned by S Alam Group Chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam, his family members, and their beneficiaries over corruption allegations brought against them.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Tahasin Munabil Haque, who leads the inquiry team, appealed in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

S Alam, his family members, and their beneficiaries are trying to transfer ownership of the properties, said the ACC official, adding, "So, an order is needed to prevent them from doing so."

On April 23, the same court ordered the ACC to confiscate 9,646.04 kathas of immovable properties owned by S Alam, his family members, and their beneficiaries over corruption allegations. The market value of the properties stands at Tk 407.21 crore.

On April 17, the same court ordered the ACC to freeze 1,360 bank accounts of them over graft allegations. The accounts have Tk 2,619 crore deposited in them.

The court also ordered the anti-graft body to confiscate 7,919.52 kathas of immoveable properties of S Alam, his family members, and their beneficiaries on April 9.

Besides, on January 30, the court ordered the ACC to confiscate 58 acres of immovable property belonging to S Alam and his family members in connection with corruption allegations.