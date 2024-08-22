Complete trial of Sagar-Runi murder case soon: Editors' Council

The Editors' Council today demanded the completion of the trial process of the Sagar-Runi murder case so that justice can be ensured.

They called for the charges in the case to be framed soon and asked for a quick filing of a charge sheet.

On February 11, 2012, journalist couple Machranga Television news editor Sagar Sarwar and ATN Bangla's senior reporter Meherun Runi were murdered in their rented house in the capital's West Rajabazar. The court has so far extended the time to submit the investigation report of this case 111 times.

In a statement, the council also expressed deep concern over the filing of a murder case against the former head of news of Ekattor Television Shakil Ahmed and its principal correspondent Farzana Rupa.

"The editor's council feels that if Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa have committed any crime beyond journalism, legal action can be taken against them by following the proper procedure," reads the statement signed by the Editors' Council president and editor of The Daily Star, Mahfuz Anam, and general secretary and Bonik Barta editor, Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

It said that any unethical and sycophant practice of journalism devoid of professionalism should be avoided.

The council condemned the attack on the building of East West Media Group in the Bashundhara residential area of ​​the capital.

"The offices of Dainik Kaler Kantha and Radio Capital owned by East West Media Group were attacked and vandalised. Several cars in front of the building were also vandalised. The editor's council condemn this incident," added the statement.