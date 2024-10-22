Complaint lodged against 4 AL men on charge of raping woman in Jashore

A complaint was filed yesterday against four Awami League men on the charge of raping a woman in Jashore.

The victim, a resident of the town's Ghop area, lodged the complaint with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal yesterday, after which the court ordered Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge to record it as a case, our Benapole correspondent reports.

The accused are Yunus Ali, 32, of Rajbari; Shariful Islam Sohag, 42, of Jashore; Arif Hossain, 36, of Magura; and Noor Islam, 44, of Jashore. All the accused were involved with Awami League activism, according to the case statement.

Citing the case, the plaintiff's lawyer Ruhin Baluj said that the woman has a pharmacy at Jail Road in the town. On June 1 the four accused went to the pharmacy around 8:00pm and demanded Tk 10 lakh from her as extortion.

However, she did not agree to give any money to them. Then, they threatened her with death. On June 5, around 12:30pm, the AL activists knocked on the door of the plaintiff's rented house. When she opened the door, all the four persons entered, held her husband hostage at gunpoint and raped her, the lawyer said.

After that, they threatened to kill both if the matter was disclosed.

The plaintiff's family did not dare to file any case at that time as the four men were involved with AL activities, the lawyer added, quoting the case statement.