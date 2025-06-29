Complaint filed with ICT against former DMP commissioner, ex-MP Saber over JCD leader’s death

A complaint was filed with the chief prosecutor's office of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today against 62 individuals including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia and former lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury in connection with the death of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Nuruzzaman Jonny in 2015.

Jonny, who served as general secretary of the JCD's Khilgaon Thana unit, was killed in what police described as a "shootout" with detectives in Dhaka -- just one day after his arrest in an arson case.

The complaint was jointly submitted by Jonny's father Yakub Ali and Salah Uddin Khan, a member of the BNP's National Executive Committee.

"My son was shot 12 times, though it takes just one bullet to kill a man," Yakub told The Daily Star after filing the complaint.

They alleged that despite filing a case with Khilgaon Police Station after the July uprising last year, no arrests have been made.

"Still hoping for justice, we have now turned to the ICT's prosecution," Yakub said.

Among the accused are Dipok Kumar Das, then a sub-inspector of the DMP's Detective Branch, and Krishna Pada Roy, who served as deputy commissioner of the DB at the time.

Several other law-enforcing officials and political figures have also been named in the complaint.