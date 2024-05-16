Complaint filed for cancelling Sreepur upazila chairman aspirant's candidacy

A complaint has been filed seeking cancellation of a chairman aspirant's candidacy for contesting Sreepur upazila elections scheduled to be held on May 21.

Ashiq-Bin-Idris submitted the complaint to the returning officer's office of Sreepur upazila around 1:00pm today, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

The complainant also urged the returning officer to lodge a criminal case against Sreepur upazila chairman aspirant Abdul Jalil saying that he is an accused of killing a boy and violated the electoral code of conduct yesterday.

Yesterday, a four-year-old child, Yasin, died after being run over allegedly by a vehicle during electioneering of the chairman candidate.

Complainant Ashiq said, "I filed the complaint this morning. I did not see the Returning Officer at that time. However, I received a copy of receipt after submission."

Gazipur District Returning Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Md Mamunal Karim said, "I was not in the office at that time. Will see whether the written complaint has been filed."

Chairman candidate Abdul Jalil did not receive phone call when our correspondent tried to contact him.