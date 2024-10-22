Crime & Justice
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Oct 22, 2024 07:49 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 07:56 PM

Complaint filed against Hasina with ICT over journalist Priyo murder

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today received a complaint against eight people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the killing of journalist Tahir Zaman Priyo during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Martyred Priyo's mother Samsi Ara Zaman filed the complaint at the ICT chief prosecutor's office.

"My son used to work for online news portal thereport.live. He was gunned down behind Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi around 5:00pm on July 19. Someone from a group of gunmen wearing APBn uniform shot him from behind. There are video footage of the gruesome killing of my son," the grieving mother said.

Samsi Ara Zaman further said she hoped that families of all the martyrs and people injured in the movement get justice at the ICT.

