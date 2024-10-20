Crime & Justice
Sun Oct 20, 2024 01:09 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 20, 2024 01:21 PM

Come back and face trial, AG Asaduzzaman urges Hasina

Sun Oct 20, 2024 01:09 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 20, 2024 01:21 PM

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman today called upon former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh and face trials for the cases filed against in relation to the killings during the anti-government movement in July and August this year.

"I hope, she (Hasina) believes in the trial proceedings. If she does, it will be good for her," the AG said.

He was briefing newsmen about the Appellate Division's judgement on the review petition filed challenging its verdict on the 16th amendment of the constitution, that empowered the parliament to remove Supreme Court judges for misbehaviour and incapacity.

The attorney general said Hasina can be brought back to Bangladesh through the Interpol and using the extradition treaty.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 amid the student-public protest and uprising.

So far, Hasina has been sued in 224 cases, including 193 for murders, 16 for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, 11 for attempted murder and one for attack on a BNP procession.

