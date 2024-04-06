College teacher attacked with sharp weapons in Sirajganj

A college teacher was critically injured after criminals attacked him with sharp weapons near his house in Jamtoil College Para area of Sirajganj's Kamarkhand upazila last morning.

Shafiqul Islam, 58, of the upazila, is an assistant professor in the history department at Chowbari Dr Salam Jahanara College.

According to the locals, Shafiqul Islam went to the pond behind his house to dump garbage in the morning.

At that time, some unidentified criminals cut his throat and left him injured.

Family members took him to Sirajganj Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Later, he was transferred to Dhaka for better treatment at noon.

On information, police visited the spot and recovered a blood-stained knife from the scene of the crime, said Md. Rezaul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kamarkhand Police Station.

A complaint was yet to be lodged in this connection, said the OC.

"We will learn more about the incident after an investigation."