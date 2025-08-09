College student, teen niece raped in Rajbari

Three arrested, sent to jail

Three men were arrested and sent to jail yesterday in a case filed over the rape of a college student and her teenage niece in Rajbari's Goalanda upazila.

According to the case, the girls were raped on Tuesday by a group of men in Riaz Uddin Para of Uzanchar union.

Goalanda Ghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Rakibul Islam told The Daily Star that the college student's father filed the case against seven men around 3:00pm yesterday.

The arrestees are Faisal Sheikh, 22, of Bil Mamudpur village in Faridpur Sadar, Rakib Molla, 21, of Doraper Dangi in Goalanda, and Sajib Molla, 24, of Gani Shekher Para in the same union.

"The three have been sent to jail after being arrested. The victims have given their statements in court and will undergo medical examinations on Saturday," the OC said.