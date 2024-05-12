College student stabbed to death over football match in Jashore

A college student was stabbed to death allegedly over a football match in Jashore town last night.

The incident took place at Shankarpur Akbar intersection around 11:30pm yesterday, our Benapole correspondent reports quoting police.

Deceased Noor Hossain, 17, son of Nazrul Molla, was a first-year student at Jashore Abdur Razzak Municipal College.

A case was filed with the local police station this afternoon against Pocha, Kana Rony, Riyad, Monir and several unidentified persons of Shankarpur area, said Jashore Kotwali Police Station's Officer-in-charge Abdur Razzak.

The OC also said on Friday, an altercation took place between two groups in Shankarpur over a football match at night yesterday. While returning home, the accused forcibly took him to a house in the area and stabbed him. They then left him there.

Hearing his screams, locals rescued the victim and took him to Jashore General Hospital. But doctors referred him to a Khulna hospital for better treatment, the OC said.

He succumbed to his injuries while on way to the hospital around 11:30pm.

"We are investigating the incident," the OC added.

The body was sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy.