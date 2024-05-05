College student stabbed to death

A 19-year-old college student has been stabbed to death, allegedly by some muggers, in Gazipur.

The incident took place in the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) area in the city yesterday around 4:45pm.

The deceased Al Amin was a resident of the Chandana area in Gazipur metropolis. He was a ninth grader at the Chandana High School and College.

Iqbal Hossain, brother-in-law of the victim, said that in the afternoon, Al Amin along with his younger brother and cousins went for a walk in the BRRI area. Suddenly, a group of four to five men stopped them and asked them to hand over everything they were carrying.

At one point, they tried to snatch the mobile phone from Al Amin. When Al Amin resisted, one of them stabbed him on the left side of his chest, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police recovered his body and sent it to the morgue at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, said Gazipur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Syed Rafiul Karim Rafi.

Efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the murder, he added.