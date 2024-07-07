Crime & Justice
Sun Jul 7, 2024 01:24 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 01:39 AM

Crime & Justice

College student hacked to death in Mirpur

A college student was hacked to death in Dhaka's Mirpur yesterday.

The victim, Shah Ali Zubair, 17, was a first-year HSC student of Mirpur Commerce College, said police.

Shah Ali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tariquzzaman told The Daily Star last night the incident took place at Zubair's classmate's house on the third floor of Lal Bhaban behind Mirpur Commerce College in the evening.

A CID crime unit is at the spot.

After legal process, the body will be sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy.

