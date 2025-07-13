College student found dead in Jamalpur

Another rescued in critical condition

A college student was found dead and his friend critically injured in Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur today.

The victim, Masud Pramanik, 23, was from Kokoalikandi village of the upazila. He was a student of Teghuria Shahed Ali School and College, said police.

At the time, his friend Rubel, 26, of the same village, was rescued in a critical condition and later admitted to Jamalpur General Hospital.

Quoting locals, Madarganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saifullah Saif said that Rubel called over Masud to his house for a sleepover on Saturday as his family was away.

When there was no response from inside the house the next morning, neighbours broke down the door around noon and found Masud dead on the floor with his throat slit. Rubel was found lying nearby with serious injuries to his neck, the OC added.

He said the two of them were preparing to go abroad.

"The body has been sent to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for autopsy. An investigation is underway to find out the motive and identify and arrest those involved in the murder," the OC added.