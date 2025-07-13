Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Jamalpur
Sun Jul 13, 2025 07:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 07:59 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

College student found dead in Jamalpur

Sun Jul 13, 2025 07:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 07:59 PM
Another rescued in critical condition
Our Correspondent, Jamalpur
Sun Jul 13, 2025 07:56 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 07:59 PM

A college student was found dead and his friend critically injured in Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur today.

The victim, Masud Pramanik, 23, was from Kokoalikandi village of the upazila. He was a student of Teghuria Shahed Ali School and College, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At the time, his friend Rubel, 26, of the same village, was rescued in a critical condition and later admitted to Jamalpur General Hospital.

Quoting locals, Madarganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saifullah Saif said that Rubel called over Masud to his house for a sleepover on Saturday as his family was away.

When there was no response from inside the house the next morning, neighbours broke down the door around noon and found Masud dead on the floor with his throat slit. Rubel was found lying nearby with serious injuries to his neck, the OC added.

He said the two of them were preparing to go abroad.

"The body has been sent to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for autopsy. An investigation is underway to find out the motive and identify and arrest those involved in the murder," the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ভয় দেখিয়ে প্রশাসন ব্যবহার করে লুটেরা রাষ্ট্র কায়েম হতে দেবে না এনসিপি: নাহিদ ইসলাম

নাহিদ বলেন, বাংলাদেশকে একটি ইনসাফের রাষ্ট্র হিসেবে প্রতিষ্ঠিত করতে চায় এনসিপি, যেখানে কোনো বৈষম্য থাকবে না, দুর্নীতি থাকবে না।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক সম্পদ

ফেনীতে বন্যায় ২৩৭১ হেক্টর জমির ফসল ও ১২৫ কিলোমিটার সড়কের ক্ষতি

১১ মিনিট আগে