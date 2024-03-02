College student found dead in Jamalpur

A college student was found dead in front of his house early today in Jamalpur's Sadar upazila.

The deceased is Tanvir Ahmed, 24, of Langoljura village of the upazila, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting police.

Quoting family members and locals, Mahabbat Kabir, officer-in charge of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station, said Tanvir, who is a student of a local technical college, went to bed after dinner last night.

Early in the morning, the victim's mother found him hanging from a mango tree, the OC added.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital for autopsy.