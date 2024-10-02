College student dies after being thrown off hostel roof in Kushtia

A college student died last night in Kushtia after being allegedly thrown off a hostel rooftop with his hands and feet bound and his mouth gagged, police said.

The victim, Rubel Hossain, 22, was a sixth-semester student of power department at Kushtia Polytechnic Institute.

Locals discovered him in a near-unconscious state around 10:30pm, said Kushtia Superintendent of Police (SP) Mizanur Rahman.

The official said locals saw hime falling from the rooftop of the four-storey hostel.

SP Mizanur told The Daily Star that five individuals were detained for questioning. However, the motive behind the murder remains unknown.

Rubel was rushed to the 250-bed Kushtia General Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and died on the way there around 12:30am, said Superintendent of Kushtia General Hospital Rofiqul Islam.

Rubel, from Mirzanagar village in Kumarkhali upazila, lived in a shared hostel on the third floor of a four-story building near Bonfood Bakery in the Court Para area. There were nine residents in the hostel.

The deceased's uncle, Abul Kalam Azad, told The Daily Star he informed police that between September 26 and October 1, Rubel had been borrowing money from relatives, accumulating a sum of approximately Tk 40,000.