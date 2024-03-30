College girl raped at gunpoint: Tangail AL leader Boro Moni sued

Rape charges have been brought against a Tangail Awami League leader for allegedly raping a college student at gunpoint in his Uttara flat in Dhaka last night.

The victim filed a case under the Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act against him with Turag Police Station early today, said its Officer-in-Charge Mostafa Anowar.

According to the case statement, the accused Golam Kibria alias Boro Moni, vice president of Tangail city AL, took the girl to his flat in Priyanka City Residential Area in Uttara and raped her.

Receiving a call from national hotline 999, police rescued the girl from the flat last night but didn't find the accused there during the drive, the OC said.

The victim's mother alleged that a woman was also involved in the rape incident.

She also alleged that police were dilly-dallying to take the case from Friday night and were pressuring them to file a case against unidentified people.

OC Mostafa said legal action is underway in this regard.