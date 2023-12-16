Collect cost from consumers: HC

Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Sat Dec 16, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 01:11 AM

Trial courts hearings

The High Court has directed the authorities concerned to determine how much gas has been used illegally in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Munshiganj, and Gazipur in the last 12 years, and collect its cost from the consumers concerned.

In response to a petition, the court on December 13 ordered the secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to form a three-member committee to determine the quantity of gas and its cost within six months.

The finance secretary has been ordered to collect the cost from the consumers under the Public Demand Recovery Act-1993, said petitioner's counsel Manzill Murshid.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman and Justice Md Atabullah also directed the energy and mineral resources secretary to form another committee to probe the allegations and identify the officials and contractors involved, take departmental action, and submit a report on all these to the HC in six months.   

The court also gave a similar order to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

