CMM asks Dhaka Bar Association to inquire into assault on Amu's lawyer

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka today asked Dhaka Bar Association to inquire into the incident of assaulting a lawyer of Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu at the courtroom on November 7 in the presence of a magistrate during a remand hearing in a murder case.

CMM Md Mostafizur Rahman in a suo-moto order asked the president and general secretary of association to submit reports within seven days after an inquiry into the incident.

The CMM also asked them to find out the persons responsible for committing such incidents during the time of hearing at the courtroom on November 7.

In the order, he said that the incident of assaulting a lawyer at the courtroom was published in print and electronic media which was drawn his attention. This kind of behaviour between the lawyers have damaged image of both of the courts and the lawyers. Also, it has created a mixed reaction among the litigants, lawyers and other people.

So it is needed to keep congenial atmosphere at the courtroom and all of the parties should be patient to behave with each other, the CMM said in the order.

On November 7, advocate Swapan Krishna Roy Chowdhury who defended AL leader Amu at the courtroom, was assaulted allegedly by pro-BNP lawyers.

Witnesses said he was attacked around 11:45am while Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza was hearing a 10-day remand prayer sought for Amu in a case filed over death of a trader, Abdul Wadud, in Dhaka's New Market area. The lawyer was also driven out from the courtroom, they added.