Clash With Rab: Injured BNP leader dies in Ctg hospital

Party calls daylong hartal in Cox’s Bazar for today

A Cox's Bazar BNP leader died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital yesterday after being injured in a clash between a Rab team and villagers in Ukhiya on Sunday night.

Deceased Jagir Hossain was the organising secretary of ward-1 Jaliapalang union BNP in Ukhiya upazila, said BNP sources.

Police said "BNP supporters" attacked a Rab team on Sunday night when it went to Painnyasia village in the union to arrest suspects in sabotage cases.

At one stage, the Rab team opened fire at the attackers in self-defense, they added.

Meanwhile, district BNP yesterday called a daylong hartal in Cox's Bazar for today protesting the death of its leader, said Hasan Siddique, associate office secretary of the district BNP.

Sultan Mahmud Chowdhury, general secretary of Ukhiya upazila BNP, said police filed a "ghost case" against 35 BNP leaders and activists, including him.

"A Rab team went to my village on Sunday and started arresting people. The Rab men also raided my home in my absence. The Rab opened fire on the people who protested arrests of locals without any arrest warrants," he said.

Sultan said they sent three injured to the CMCH where Jagir died of his injuries.

"The Rab filed a case in connection with the incident accusing 42 people, including the deceased and I," Sultan added.

Mohammad Ali, OC of Ukhiya Police Station, said the Rab yesterday morning filed a case over attack on its team.

Lt Col AH Sajjad Hossain, commanding officer of Rab-15, told reporters yesterday that a group of criminals, who committed acts of sabotage, attacked a Rab patrol team in Ukhiya's Painnyasia village on Sunday night.

He claimed that some Rab members were injured in the attack.

Sajjad said he had no information about any local being injured in the incident.

The allegation of a person's death in the incident was being investigated, added the Rab official.

Sultan said the body was taken to Ukhiya last night for burial today.

He said the two other injured were released from the CMCH.