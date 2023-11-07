Clash with Rab: Injured BNP leader dies at Ctg hospital

Party calls daylong hartal in Cox’s Bazar for tomorrow

A Cox's Bazar BNP leader died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital today, hours after being injured in a clash between a Rab team and villagers in Ukhiya on Sunday night.

The deceased, Jagir Hossain, was the organising secretary of ward-1 Jaliapalang Union BNP in Ukhiya upazila, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent quoting BNP men.

Police said "BNP supporters" attacked a Rab team on Sunday night when it went to Painnyasia village under Jaliapalang union to arrest the accused in sabotage cases.

At one stage, the Rab team opened fire at the attackers in self-defence, they added.

Meanwhile, district BNP today called a daylong hartal in Cox's Bazar for tomorrow protesting the death of its leader, said Hasan Siddique, associate office secretary of the district BNP.

Sultan Mahmud Chowdhury, general secretary of Ukhiya Upazila BNP, said police filed a "ghost case" against 35 BNP leaders and activists, including him.

"A Rab team went to my village on Saturday and started arresting people. The Rab men also raided my house in my absence. The Rab opened fire on the people who protested arrests of locals without any arrest warrants," he said.

Sultan said they sent three injured to the CMCH where Jagir died of his injuries.

"Rab filed a case in this incident accusing 42 people, including me and the deceased," Sultan added.

Mohammad Ali, OC of Ukhiya Police Station, said the Rab this morning filed a case over attacking its team.

Lt Col AH Sajjad Hossain, commanding officer of Rab-15, today said a group of criminals, who committed acts of sabotage, attacked a Rab patrol team in Ukhiya's Painnyasia village on Sunday night.

He claimed that some Rab members were injured in the attack.

Sajjad said he had no information about any local being injured during the incident.

The allegation of a person's death in Sunday's incident was being investigated, added the Rab official.