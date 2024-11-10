Clash over new Padma char kills 1 in Kushtia

A man was shot dead and 10 others injured in a clash between two groups in Kushtia's Mirpur upazila this morning.

The victim is Touhidul Islam, 45, of the upazila, said police.

The clash broke out over the possession of a new char in Padma river.

The incident took place in Naoda Khadimpur village of Bahalbaria union around 8:00am.

Kushtia Additional Superintendent of Police Palash Kanti Nath said there is a long-standing conflict between the two clans over the cultivation of land on Padma's char (sandbeds).

One person died in the fight over the possession of a new char between the two sides, the Addl SP said.

Dr Tapas Kumar Sarkar, resident medical officer at 250-bed Kushtia General Hospital, said one person named Touhidul Islam died after being shot. His body has been sent to the morgue.

The policeman said additional police have been deployed in the area.