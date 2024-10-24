Clash in ashulia: 3 workers shot, one assaulted

Police deny using firearms

Three women garment workers got shot and another was assaulted in a clash between police and workers in Dhaka's Ashulia yesterday morning.

Halima Khatun, Babita Akhtar, and Morsheda Khatun were shot and Champa Khatun was assaulted, said HM Asaf Uddaula Rizvi, assistant manager of Ashulia Women and Children Hospital where they were admitted.

However, Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star that law enforcers had only used stun grenades and teargas when the demonstrating workers of some factories threw chunks of bricks at them.

No firearm was used during the clash at Narsinghpur, he added.

Police said the workers have been demonstrating for the past few days demanding three-month arrears and allowances. They gathered at Sinsin Mor and started throwing brick chips at nearby factories.

Police tried to stop them, but the workers hurled brickbats at them, the officer said.