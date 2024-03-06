CJ urges DCs to implement HC verdicts

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today urged the deputy commissioners (DCs) as the highest field-level administrators of the country to properly implement the High Court verdicts.

He also expressed the hope for active participation of the field administration in resolving the backlog of cases pending with the courts, saying that the judiciary of Bangladesh has been working relentlessly in order to establish good governance in the country.

The chief justice said this while delivering a directive speech at a session of the DC Conference, 2024 organised by the cabinet division in the Supreme Court auditorium this afternoon.

Justice Obaidul Hassan said, "It is the responsibility of each of us to engage in the work of the republic, to devote ourselves to the service of the people from our respective positions."

"One of the preconditions for ensuring the rule of law, justice, political, economic and social equality, good governance and overall public welfare is the mutual interdependence among the three organs of the state and working continuously by each of them for the welfare of the people," he said.

He said the judiciary and field administration are interdependent on each other in establishing social justice. He hoped that this mutual amity, harmony, and cooperation would continue in the future.

​The chief justice highlighted the various initiatives taken for the overall improvement of the judiciary in order to earn people's trust.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Abu Zafar Siddique, judges of the Appellate Division of the SC, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, SC Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani, divisional commissioners and DCs and registrars of both the Appellate and HC Divisions of the SC were present in the ceremony.