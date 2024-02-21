Civic activist Shamim gets bail, sued under CSA

Civic activist and owner of a graphic design studio, Shamim Ashraf, arrested allegedly for designing posters against the city corporation and its mayor, was granted bail yesterday.

Mymensingh Senior Judicial Magistrate Tajul Islam Sohagh passed the order after hearing his bail petition, said District Court Inspector Md Shafiqul Islam.

Earlier in the day, Kanchan Kumar Nandi, administrative officer of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC), filed a case with the Cyber Tribunal around 11:30am.

Judge Md Bazlur Rahman of the tribunal recorded statements of the complainant and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a report by April 1 after investigating the case, said Abdul Malek, bench assistant of the tribunal.

According to the case statement, Shamim released some posters in the city using the city corporation's logo with confusing information using the digital platform.

Meanwhile, protesting the arrest and immediate release of Shamim Ashraf, who is also a poet, cultural activists formed a human chain at the city's Zero Point area around 11:00am.

The event was organised under the banner of "Bikhhon: Mymensingh Sahitto Sangsad O Mymensingher Bikkhubdo Sangskritikormikul" where the speakers said Shamim was arrested for narrating the sufferings of people through designing posters.

Addressing the event, cultural activists said every conscious person has all the right to protest public sufferings, social discrimination, and injustice they are going through, and the cultural activists should have that right and be honored for doing such jobs. They demanded the withdrawal of the case filed against him immediately.

Similar protest programs were also held at Muktagacha in Mymensingh and Susang Durgapur in Netrakona.

A team of Kotwali police on Sunday night arrested Shamim for designing posters allegedly as part of a "propaganda campaign."

Contacted, Mayor Ekramul Haque Titu said recently city corporation authority informed Mymensingh district administration and police to investigate the releasing of posters using the city corporation's logo without mentioning the address of the printing press to tarnish the image of the city corporation and its mayor.

Later police started an investigation and detained Shamim, he said, adding that the posters created a negative impact on the citizens.