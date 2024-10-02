CID launches probe into NASA group chairman over $3m money laundering allegations

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into Nazrul Islam Majumdar, the chairman of NASA Group, over allegations of laundering approximately $3 million to the United States.

According to preliminary findings from the CID, Nazrul Islam Majumdar's company, Firoza Garments Ltd, which is part of NASA Group, exported goods to the US between March 2020 and 2024 through 130 Letters of Credit (LCs) and sales contracts obtained from National Bank Ltd.

However, instead of bringing back the export earnings of around three million dollars to Bangladesh within the stipulated time, the funds were allegedly laundered to the United States, Azad Rahman, special superintendent (media) of CID, told The Daily Star today.

Additionally, there are allegations that he laundered money to the United Kingdom to purchase properties in Phillimore Gardens and Brunswick Gardens, London, under the name of his daughter, Anika Islam, the CID said in a press statement.

Nazrul Islam Majumdar is also accused of evading hundreds of crores in customs duties by importing raw materials duty-free under bonded warehouse facilities and then selling those goods in the local open market through fraudulent practices, the CID said.

Furthermore, a separate investigation by the CID's Financial Crime Unit is ongoing, focusing on accusations that Majumdar, using his personal influence and unilateral decisions, secured loans of around Tk 21,000 crore for four NASA Group-related companies.

He allegedly laundered hundreds of crores to Dubai, the UK, Canada, Singapore, and Thailand by engaging in under-invoicing and over-invoicing under the guise of imports and exports, according to CID.

Earlier last night, a team of detectives arrested former chairman of EXIM Bank Nazrul Islam Mazumder from Dhaka's Gulshan area.

In late August, following the ouster of Awami League government, Bangladesh Bank reconstituted the board of directors of EXIM Bank, bringing an end to the era of the financial institution's influential chairman Mazumder.

A close ally of the Awami League government, Mazumder had been serving the private bank owners' forum -- Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) -- since 2009.

Mazumder not only used his influence at Exim Bank, but also at the overall banking industry, including the central bank, according to industry insiders.