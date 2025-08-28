CID files case against 33 recruiting agents, including 3 ex-MPs, over Tk 100cr laundering

The accused include former MPs Masud Uddin Chowdhury, Nizam Uddin Hazari, Benazir Ahmed

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today filed a case, accusing 33 recruiting agents including three former MPs, of laundering more than Tk 100 crore involving labour recruitment in Malaysia between 2016 and 2024.

Md Moniruzzaman, sub-inspector (Financial Crimes) of the CID, filed the case with Banani Police Station. The process of filing additional cases against other accused members of this syndicate is ongoing, CID sources said.

According to the case statement, investigation by the CID found that the accused are members of a syndicate.

Former MP Lt Gen (Retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury (62) of Feni and managing director of the recruiting agency Five M International Ltd in collusion with other associates laundered more or less Tk 100.75 crore between August 18, 2016 and May 30, 2024.

For processing of documents of 9,372 Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia during this time, these agencies collected Tk 150,000 from each of the workers plus government-fixed recruitment fees of Tk 78,990.

Besides, each of the workers had to separately pay Tk 10,000 for passport, Tk 17,000 for Covid-19 test, Tk 6,500 as medical fee, and Tk 3,000 as uniform fee.

The receipt, transfer and handover of money, as per the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012, are punishable crimes, the case statement said.

Additional Inspector General of CID, Bangladesh Police, will conduct the investigation of the case as it is scheduled at the CID.

Earlier on August 20, CID seized about Tk 500 crore worth of assets belonging to Ruhul Amin Swapan, the alleged chief of a syndicate formed to send manpower to Malaysia.

The CID's Financial Crime Division sought a court order to freeze the assets. Acting on the petition, the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court ordered the seizure.

Through his recruiting agency, Ruhul embezzled Tk 8,000 crore, which was spent on buying houses and land, according to the release. The CID accused him of money laundering.

The CID said Ruhul's recruiting agency, Catharsis International, owns 231 katha of land in Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area, Banani, and Uttara under seven separate deeds.

The syndicate of 101 agents recruited about 480,000 Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia. The recruitment was suspended on May 31 last year, but the syndicate was accused of massive irregularities including charging of high cost ranging from Tk 4.5 lakah to Tk 6 lakh each.

Thousands of workers allegedly remained jobless, underpaid or unpaid and became undocumented