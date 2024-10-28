Crime & Justice
UNB, Chattogram
Mon Oct 28, 2024 07:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 08:00 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Chittagong Medical College expels 75 BCL activists

UNB, Chattogram
Mon Oct 28, 2024 07:55 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 08:00 PM

Chittagong Medical College authorities have taken disciplinary action against 86 students for violating rules, including 75 who were leaders and activists of the now-banned Bangladesh Chhatra League.

They have been accused of illegally occupying rooms, violating regulations, engaging in criminal activities, and disrupting the educational environment of the medical college.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 75 leaders and activists of the BCL, including 14 interns, received expulsions for varying durations.

Prof Jashim Uddin, principal of Chittagong Medical College, said the action was taken following the recommendation of the investigation committee.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

চট্টগ্রাম মেডিকেলের ইন্টার্ন চিকিৎসকসহ ৭৫ শিক্ষার্থী বহিষ্কার

এর মধ্যে ৭ জনকে ২ বছর, ১৫ জনকে দেড় বছর, ৩৯ জনকে এক বছর এবং ১৪ জনকে ৬ মাসের জন্য বহিষ্কার করা হয়েছে। 

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার কোনো রাজনৈতিক দল নিষিদ্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত নেয়নি: প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উইং

২ ঘণ্টা আগে