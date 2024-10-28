Chittagong Medical College expels 75 BCL activists

Chittagong Medical College authorities have taken disciplinary action against 86 students for violating rules, including 75 who were leaders and activists of the now-banned Bangladesh Chhatra League.

They have been accused of illegally occupying rooms, violating regulations, engaging in criminal activities, and disrupting the educational environment of the medical college.

The 75 leaders and activists of the BCL, including 14 interns, received expulsions for varying durations.

Prof Jashim Uddin, principal of Chittagong Medical College, said the action was taken following the recommendation of the investigation committee.