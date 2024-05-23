Chinese nationals held at HSIA with gold worth Tk 5cr

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials seized 46 gold bars, weighing over five kilograms, and arrested two Chinese nationals at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today.

The gold was concealed inside the batteries of three charger lights, according to a press release signed by Sabrina Amin, assistant commissioner of CIID.

The two Chinese nationals -- Zhongliang and Chen Geng -- were detained for carrying the gold, it added.

The value of the gold bars is estimated to be around Tk 5 crore.

The duo came from Dubai on a flight of Fly Dubai that landed at the airport around 7:00am.

"Tipped off, the officials seized the three charger lights from their possession. The gold was found inside the batteries," the official added.

Filing of a case is underway.