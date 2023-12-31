Child's body recovered in Gazipur

Police today recovered a body of a girl, aged around 12, from a paddy field in Bason village in Gazipur's Sadar.

Md Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge of Bason Police Station, said the unidentified victim had burn marks, cuts on her body.

An imam, returning from Fajr prayer, spotted it in the Vidyapulur area, said Nurul Haq, a resident of the village.

Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam said police are trying to identify the deceased, adding that a case will be filed in this regard.

The body has been sent to a local hospital for autopsy.