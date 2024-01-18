Child kidnapped, killed by cousin for ransom

A four-year-old was found murdered after being kidnapped for ransom in Pabna Sadar upazila on Tuesday night.

The victim, Md Salman, son of Mohammad Hashem of Sadullapur Alokchar village, had gone missing on Monday.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Ataikula Police Station, said the father Mohammad Hashem the next day got a phone call from an unknown number demanding Tk 10 lakh ransom.

The family contacted the police, who picked up Faisal, the child's cousin who used to live in the same house, that night and interrogated him.

"Faisal confessed to killing Salman," OC Mizanur said, adding that as per Faisal's statement, police recovered Salman's body from a trunk in their house after he was strangled to death.

He added that Faisal, 25, who owns a computer shop in Ataikula bazar, was in debt of Tk 10 lakh, which he lost to online gambling.

As he could not manage the money, he kidnapped his cousin and demanded ransom from the family.

The body was sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy yesterday morning.

A case was filed in this connection, said the OC.